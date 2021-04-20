Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Councilmember LaDonna Pyle made a motion at the start of the meeting, which the council approved, to add “Well No. 4 Bid Acceptance” to the agenda. A few minutes later after going through some other agenda items, the council approved Midwest Hydro Drilling & Services, Inc.’s $337,627 bid for the new well, which will be located at the Frontenac Water Plant.
- The council discussed the city’s proposed Charter Ordinance 5, which partly deals with whether city employees are appointed to two-year terms by the mayor with the council’s approval, or serve as at-will employees. City Administrator John Zafuta said Tuesday that the intent of having the item on the agenda was to change the city treasurer from an elected position to an appointed one, but the council had questions about how the ordinance would affect other positions such as city administrator and city clerk, and ultimately tabled the agenda item to allow city staff to research the issue further.
- Following a 5-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to a police employee, the council approved advertising for a part-time dispatcher position.
- The council also had a 15-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to city planning.
- In his report to the council, Zafuta discussed topics including the city’s paving project and its quarterly financial report, copies of which he distributed to the council members.