Pittsburg groups plan Earth Day events

In recognition of Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22, local organizations in Pittsburg have planned a variety of activities not only on Earth Day itself, but through this weekend. Here are a few of them:

ALL WEEK (EARTH WEEK):

Sustainability Advisory Committee Earth Week

The Pittsburg Sustainability Advisory Committee (SAC) hosted its first-ever Earth Day Celebration in 2019. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, the 2020 event was cancelled. This year, the committee is promoting sustainability with “Earth Week” through social media engagement, local activism and education.

Community members can participate by taking a sustainability pledge, eating locally-sourced foods, recycling, shopping at local businesses and participating in clean-up projects. The City of Pittsburg will have educational videos and content posted to its official Facebook page at facebook.com/pittsburgks and on its website at pittks.org/earthweek.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22 (EARTH DAY):

Ascension Via Christi Planting Trees

As a way of remembering the lives lost and honoring those who have served its mission during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ascension Via Christi will be planting trees in Pittsburg on Earth Day as a living memorial. Ceremonies will be held in the grove of new trees north of the hospital’s parking lot at 11 a.m. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24:

Sustainability Pledge Prize Drawing Closes

Residents who take the Sustainability Pledge will be entered into a prize drawing. Two will win a $50 gift card to In the Garden and two others will win a rain barrel kit. The Sustainability Pledge will close Saturday, April 24 at 10 p.m. with winners notified the following Monday. Prizes are sponsored by Pittsburg Beautiful, In the Garden and the City of Pittsburg.

Businesses are also encouraged to sign a pledge on behalf of their business, and people can nominate local businesses that are making a difference in the community. Nominated businesses or those taking the pledge will be eligible for recognition from the SAC in the form of a badge for the upcoming year and will be recognized on the city's Facebook page. To take the Sustainability Pledge or learn more visit pittks.org/earthweek.

Pittsburg Beautiful Earth Day Clean-Up

The Pittsburg Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful are teaming up to host a community clean up on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to join. Volunteers can sign up using the link provided at pittks.org/earthweek, choose a time slot and a location. Volunteers will be provided with vests and bags but will need to bring their own gloves.

Earth Day Sales

Shoppers can help celebrate Earth Day by supporting sustainable brands and local businesses in the downtown area. Several retailers will provide Earth Day sales and special offers. For more details, visit pittks.org/earthweek or go to the Downtown Pittsburg, KS Facebook page facebook.com/DowntownPittsburgKS.