USD 250 Foundation announces scholarship recipients
Pittsburg High School senior Elanor Hendrickson wants to become a special education teacher, but as a trained athlete she knows the importance of setting small goals to make the end goal achievable. First: start college.
Helping her get there will be four senior scholarships funded by individuals and groups and awarded by the USD 250 Foundation.
She is one of 56 students who will receive $60,000 in college, community college, and technical school scholarships thanks to the generosity of donors; she will use hers to attend Pittsburg State University this fall.
“I feel honored, proud, and thankful,” said Henrickson, who was awarded the Coach Bill Hanson Memorial Scholarship for her leadership on the basketball team; the Class of 1974 Scholarship for her grades and community service; the Dragon Mentor Scholarship for her leadership in the volunteer program; and the Babs and Susie Tims Scholarship for her scholastic achievements and her desire to pursue elementary education as a career.
Since 2009, the Foundation has been awarding such scholarships in a ceremony following a dinner and fundraiser; last year as the pandemic began, plans for an in-person event were scrapped and the seniors instead were recognized individually on the Foundation’s social media accounts. That method of recognition will be used again this year, said Laura Sullivan, chair of the scholarship advisory committee.
“We are very proud of our PHS students and look forward to their wonderful achievements and bright futures,” Sullivan said.
Scholarships were awarded based on an application process. Criteria included academic record, extracurricular activities, leadership, community service, and personal essays.
Recipients include:
USD 250 Foundation Medallion
($1,000): Emma Annan-Noonoo, Kassi Burns, Lilly Cawyer, Bailee Edson, Emma Fischer, Audrey Goode, Emma Lawson, Chanu Lee, Joseph Lee, Emily McGown, Jessica Neef, Josh Ortolani, Kole Perez, Christopher Saman, Rebekah Sheward, Jared Spiers, Adam Worsley, and Caleb Worsley
USD 250 Foundation Medallion
($750): Andrea Bandy, Franchesca BrownHanney, Hannah Burns, Jake Conrad, Noemi Hernandez, Ethan Light, Elliott Norman, Ethan McConnell, Matt Moore, Sarai Perez
USD 250 Foundation Technical Scholarship
($500): Kyle Wescott
Class of 1943
($1,000): Tristan Perrin, Keith Perkins
Class of 1956
($500): Jake Conrad
Class of 1967
($500): Rebecca Jones
Class of 1968
($500): Emily Wachter
Class of 1974
($500): Elanor Hendrickson, Madeline Shawn
Babs and Susie Tims Scholarship
($500): Elanor Hendrickson
Elliott Family Scholarship
($500): Denis Gomez, Hannah Vanderpool
Dragon Mentor
($500): Elanor Hendrickson, Delmy Anai Noches, Sarai Perez
Friends of the Performing Arts Technical Theatre
Scholarship ($250): Rebekah Sheward
Friends of the Performing Arts Scholarship
($250): Emma Fischer
Marilyn F. Noble Education Scholarship
($500): Kassi Burns
Pepsi Cola of Pittsburg Scholarship
($500): Hannah Holloman, Raysia Williams
Susan Laushman Vocal Music Scholarship
($500): Ethan McConnell
Student Publications Leadership Scholarships
($250): Mercedes Angeles, Elle Burgess, Noemi Hernandez, Joseph Lee, Keith Perkins, Lane Phifer
Timmons Scholarship
($500): Dallas Cox, Caitlyn Jo Antoni, Hayden Stevens, Ana Paula, Mostacero Lopez
Fine Arts Summer Scholarship
($250): Jessica Neef
Altricia Misse Memorial Scholarship
($500): Evie Allison
Brandon Leroy Smith Leadership Awards
($250): William Blake Harrison, Emma Lawson, Matt Moore
Coach Bill Hanson Memorial Scholarship
($250): Elanor Hendrickson, Jaya Minniefield, Natalie Talent
Derek Brumbaugh Memorial Scholarship
($500): Lane Phifer
Dick Webb Memorial Scholarship
($500): Mercedes Angeles, Ethan Light, Jaya Minniefield, Josh Ortolani, Lane Phifer, Natalie Talent, I’sis Thomas, Kyle Wescott
Joan E.Lewis Memorial Scholarship
($500): Emily McGown
Megan Mallatt Leadership Scholarship
($500): Emma Lawson
Messenger Family Education Scholarship
($600): Kassi Burns
Roy Davis Scholarship $1,000 4-year renewable:
Daniel Jackson ($1,000), William Blake Harrison ($1,000), Sophia Shope ($1,000 Year 2), Marissa Vail ($1,000 Year 2), Tyler Roark ($1,000 Year 3), Alexis Pichler ($1,000 Year 4)
Wayne B. Yarcho Memorial Scholarship
($1,000): Sarah Stebbins
William Clinton McQuade Scholarship
($500): Sydney Hadaegh
Jake Steven Fincher Memorial Art Scholarship
($1,000): Evan Harries
Faye Smith Memorial Scholarship
($500): Emma Annan-Noonoo
Matthew Newbery Memorial Scholarship
($3,220): Noemi Hernandez
Greg Shaw Memorial Scholarship
($750): Emma Anna-Noonoo, Christopher Saman
Teacher Grants
In addition to senior scholarships, the USD 250 Foundation also awards teacher grants each year. This year, 16 grants were awarded for a total of $14,468 at the elementary, middle, and high school level. Those grants will fund special projects that directly impact students. Learn more about the Foundation and becoming a donor at www.usd250foundation.org/