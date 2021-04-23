Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- The commission heard updates from county health officials regarding COVID-19 case numbers and vaccines. Public Health Officer Tim Stebbins said case numbers have remained steady at 15 new cases thus far this week. Additionally, Stebbins and Deputy Health Officer Teddi Van Kam discussed vaccine clinics, which according to Van Kam have started attracting a large group of individuals under 18 who are excited to get vaccinated.
- Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Devin Gorman attended the meeting to address museum funding, which the commission approved. However, Gorman also updated the commission on a myriad of upcoming events happening throughout the county, including the Four State Farm Show, which currently has over 500 vendors scheduled to attend. The commission and Gorman discussed different things the county needed to do before the big event, and Commissioner Bruce Blair even suggested the idea of holding a vaccine clinic at the farm show, which Gorman said he would suggest to the event staff.
- Sherriff Danny Smith spoke to the commission about concerns with traffic enforcement along Highway 69 as working continues on the project to expand the highway north of Pittsburg. Smith said he has his deputies putting in overtime to make sure the area is regularly patrolled, but said they are still stretched thin trying to cover the entire county in addition to the construction project. Smith also said he has requested additional funds from the Kansas Department of Transportation to assist in the matter.
- Counselor Jim Emerson told the commission that the county can expect its first round of funding from the American Rescue Plan soon. Emerson said the county could receive as much as $3.7 million to start.
- The commission went into executive session a total of four times to discuss topics including the health department and county vehicles. No motions or announcements were made following any of the sessions.