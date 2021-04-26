‘Bike Rodeo’ set for Saturday

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Several local organizations are teaming up to host an event this weekend to promote proper bicycle usage as well as to distribute bike helmets and educational materials to those in need.

The “Bike Rodeo,” sponsored by Pittsburg Noon Rotary Club, Tailwind Cyclists, Crawford County Emergency Medical Services, the Pittsburg Police Department and the Pittsburg Fire Department, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, at the west lot at Lincoln Center.

If you already have a bike, bring it with you and get it registered. The event will also include a chance to win a new bike. All are welcome to enter for their chance to win.