Southeast Kansas airports get COVID-19 grants

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Three southeast Kansas municipal airports will receive additional COVID-19 grants Sen. Jerry Moran’s office has announced.

Moran said in a press release Friday that 14 airports across Kansas will receive in total $1.1 million in grant money provided through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, passed by Congress in March 2020.

“Kansas airports play an important role in our local economies and help connect rural areas to the rest of the country,” Moran said in the release. “While our airports have worked hard to provide safe flying opportunities for Kansans and visitors, they have been severely impacted by decreased travel throughout this pandemic, and these grants will help support them with costs associated with COVID-19.”

The grant money can be used for “costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.”

In southeast Kanas, Allen County Airport, Atkinson Municipal Airport (Pittsburg) and Fort Scott Municipal Airport will receive a total of $49,000 dollars in grant money, with Allen County and Fort Scott receiving $13,000 each and Atkinson receiving $23,000.

Atkinson Airport Manager Bill Pyle said the money will help keep up with normal airport operations that have been affected by the pandemic.

“It’s not a lot of money,” he said, “but we’re glad we got it.”

