Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Community Corrections Administrator Mac Young presented the Fiscal Year 2022 Community Corrections Comprehensive Plan grant application and budget, which the commission approved.
- The commission had a 30-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the county’s landfill contract, a 10-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to the county budget, and two 15-minute executive sessions for non-elected personnel matters, one to discuss employee raises and the other to discuss the fiscal clerk’s office.
- Commissioner Bruce Blair discussed topics including the county’s tire disposal efforts, as well as possible solutions to the problem of people dumping mattresses, furniture and similar items on county roads and in other unauthorized areas.
- County Counselor Jim Emerson recommended Scott Tyrell to fill a vacancy on the county’s sick leave pool committee, which the commission approved. He also discussed the possibility of establishing a land bank for the county, which the commissioners said they were in favor of. Emerson said he would bring back a resolution on the matter for their approval at their next meeting.
- County Clerk Don Pyle discussed the county’s various departments’ audit worksheets that the county is asking them to complete by the end of May in preparation for the county’s annual audit.