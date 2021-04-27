Galena man arrested for ‘significant amount’ of meth

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

A Galena man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop over the weekend, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 35 year-old Carlos Blake Gandy near the Galena city limits, according to a press release.

“Following a K9 alert on the vehicle, the deputy located and seized a significant amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden inside the car,” according to the release.

Gandy was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked and driving with no proof of insurance.