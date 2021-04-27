PSU offers summer camps for kids

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

From construction to nature, Pittsburg State University is once again offering a variety of summer fun learning opportunities for youth after putting those programs on hold last summer during the pandemic. COVID-19 mitigation measures will be in place.

Robotics/Construction

The Department of Engineering Technology and School of Construction will offer summer workshops with hands-on experiences for children ages 9 to 14. They are taught by faculty in the College of Technology.

Level I of Robotics camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 12 to 16; Level II will be held 9 a.m. to noon July 19 to 23. Topics to be covered include teamwork, programming, brainstorming, construction techniques, robotic basics and electro-mechanics. Campers will build robots using LEGO Mindstorm and camp will culminate in a competition.

Level 1 of Construct Your Future camp will be 1 to 4 p.m. July 12 to 16; Level II will be 1 to 4 p.m. July 19 to 23. Topics to be covered include the materials, processes, and design methods involved in construction. Campers will learn to use basic tools and build birdhouses and doghouses.

Cost: $100 per session. Details: pittstate.edu/technology/events/summer-technology-workshops-for-kids.html or for Robotics call 620-235-4345, and for Construction call 620-235-6555.

Nature Reach

Nature Reach has been part of PSU's Biology Department since 1985, providing natural history and environmental education outreach programming to school and community groups with the assistance of a collection of live animals.

From June 21 to 25, children who have completed first, second, and third grades may experience the great outdoors in Nature Reach Summer Day Camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day. It will be held at the PSU Natural History Reserve a few miles southwest of Pittsburg and will be taught by Nature Reach Director Delia Lister.

Hands-on learning activities will include insect collecting, a birding walk using binoculars, and digging in the garden, as well as outdoor play and interaction with live animals. Snacks are included. A parent open house will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 25. Cost: $70.

Nature Reach will conduct a nature-themed kindergarten camp for those who have completed kindergarten, in which campers will experience hands-on learning, outside play, a snack, and interaction with live animals. Two sessions will be held; one on June 29 and one on June 30. Cost: $15.

Nature Reach will hold a story time for 3- to 5-year-olds. Each session will give participants an up-close look at a live animal or group of animals who are part of the story. Presentations will be 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on July 6, 13, and 20. Cost: $5 per session.

Enrollment in each is limited. More details and online registration can be found at pittstate.edu/department/naturereach.

Athletic Camps

Pitt State coaches offer a range of youth camps. For details visit pittstategorillas.com and visit each sport’s individual page.