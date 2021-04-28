Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Mayor Chuck Munsell presented two proclamations, one declaring April 27, 2021 as Pittsburg High School Key Club Day and another declaring May 4, 2021 as Teacher and School Staff Appreciation Day.
- The commission approved the recommendation of the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals to approve the final plat submitted by 3P Development Group, LLC, for the platting of the property located between the 1600 and 1700 Blocks on the south side of East 4th Street, where 3P Development plans to build a gated community called Villas at Creekside.
- In response to a question from Munsell, Pittsburg Community Development and Housing Director Quentin Holmes said that 3P Development will be responsible for maintenance of the private streets within the gated community. There are various ways to handle setting up an agreement with the city related to that maintenance, he said, but approving the final plat for the development wouldn’t affect that agreement. Commissioner Cheryl Brooks also asked city staff several questions for clarification about the development.
- The commission approved a staff recommendation to enter into a $194,500 consultant agreement with Olsson, Inc. for engineering services for the Atkinson Municipal Airport Apron Reconstruction Project, which is being entirely funded through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program.
- Under non-agenda reports and requests at the end of the meeting, Finance Director Larissa Bowman reported to the commission that sales tax revenue was up 9.52 percent in the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period last year.