Morning Sun wins 4 Kansas Press Association awards

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Morning Sun is proud to announce that our editorial staff have won four 2021 Awards of Excellence from the Kansas Press Association.

Staff Writer Jonathan Riley is winner of first-place awards in circulation division VI for best news story for his article “Fugitives arrested following Mulberry standoff” and for his series “Tylei Messer death investigation.”

Staff Writer Jordan Meier is winner of the first-place award for best education story in the Morning Sun’s circulation division for her article “School board approves new Wi-Fi network funding as some remote learners struggle” and winner of the division VI second-place award in the religion story category for her article “Local church might have crossed line between religion and politics, campaign finance reports reveal.”

More than 2100 entries were made by newspapers across the state to the KPA’s Awards of Excellence. The 2021 AOE Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Friday, June 18. The Morning Sun is thankful to our readers for their continued support in making our community journalism possible.