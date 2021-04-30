Ascension Via Christi recognized for ‘A’ grade safety

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,”“C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“On behalf of the Ascension Via Christi leadership team, Medical Staff and Board, we could not be more proud of our team for putting forth the effort required to improve our safety and quality scores,” Drew Talbott, president of Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg, said in a press release. “Our primary goal is to provide safe, compassionate care to the residents of Southeast Kansas and our four-state area. I’m incredibly pleased that our team has been recognized for their hard work and dedication.”

Carla Yost, chief nursing officer for Ascension Kansas, agreed, adding that achieving the A grade “is representative of the great care patients receive in Pittsburg.”

An “A” safety grade is an elite designation in which the community can take pride, said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

“The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes,” said Binder.

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, according to the release, and the results are free to the public.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg was awarded an “A” grade Thursday when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see Ascension Via Christi Pittsburg’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.