Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
- The commission opened the meeting by quickly approving a malt liquor license for a special event being held Friday on the fairgrounds.
- Deputy County Health Officer Teddi Van Kam updated the committee on the county’s COVID-19 numbers. Van Kam said generally the numbers were holding steady at roughly 20 new cases a week but added that Ascension Via Christi had admitted three positive cases over the last week, none of which are on ventilators.
- Restorative Justice Authority Program Coordinator Angie Hadley presented numerous grants for the commission's approval and signature, which was done unanimously.
- Commissioner Bruce Blair told those in attendance that tire pickup in the county’s tire reclamation event had begun.
- The commission announced that Monica Murnan and Ann Elliott of the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg will be present at the May 14 commission meeting to give a presentation on the childcare study the center conducted.