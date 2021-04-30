Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports
  1. The commission opened the meeting by quickly approving a malt liquor license for a special event being held Friday on the fairgrounds. 
  2. Deputy County Health Officer Teddi Van Kam updated the committee on the county’s COVID-19 numbers. Van Kam said generally the numbers were holding steady at roughly 20 new cases a week but added that Ascension Via Christi had admitted three positive cases over the last week, none of which are on ventilators.  
  3. Restorative Justice Authority Program Coordinator Angie Hadley presented numerous grants for the commission's approval and signature, which was done unanimously. 
  4. Commissioner Bruce Blair told those in attendance that tire pickup in the county’s tire reclamation event had begun.  
  5. The commission announced that Monica Murnan and Ann Elliott of the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg will be present at the May 14 commission meeting to give a presentation on the childcare study the center conducted.  