No suspect apprehended yet in Mulberry shooting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A man was shot Sunday afternoon in Mulberry, and while his injuries were not life-threatening, a suspect had not been identified or apprehended and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear Monday morning.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook late Sunday that it had received a call earlier in the afternoon reporting that someone had been shot, and responding deputies located the victim, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Rose, in the roadway on Highland Street south of Perry Street in Mulberry with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Rose was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg by Crawford County Emergency Medical Services and flown from there to Freeman in Joplin. The Mulberry Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol also responded and assisted with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office noted in its Facebook post that the suspect in the shooting had not yet been located and the circumstances of the incident were still under investigation.

Sheriff Danny Smith said Monday morning that a suspect had still not been identified or located, and that the sheriff’s office did not yet have any additional information it could release about a motive for the shooting.

Smith said he believed Rose was in stable condition as of Monday. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.