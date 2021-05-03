SEK Humane Society announces Spring Sponsor-Thon

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeast Kansas Humane Society was full beyond its capacity as disruptions to people’s lives and their ability to care for their pets led to a drastic increase of intakes at the shelter.

To help make room for animals at the shelter, the humane society reached out to local businesses to see if they could sponsor animals — and were able to find sponsors for 75 percent of the shelter’s animals in just one month.

Because of the campaign’s success, the SEK Humane Society is bringing back its Spring Sponsor-Thon for 2021. To become a sponsor of an animal, businesses pay the animal’s adoption fee, and the sponsorship lasts for the animal’s lifetime until it gets adopted. SEK Humane Society is proudly a no-kill animal shelter, Director Jasmine Kyle noted in announcing the Sponsor-Thon.

During the month of May, adoption fees for dogs 1 year of age and older are being reduced to $45. Adoption fees for cats are also $45.

The SEK Humane Society had 17 dogs and four cats available for sponsorship as of Monday. Sponsors have the choice of which animal they sponsor, and the sponsor’s name and/or business logo will be attached to the sponsored animal’s picture on all SEKHS social media platforms. An updated list of animals available for adoption will be released in mid-May and will likely include several more cats.

“Any of our sponsored animals, when adopted, go through a one week foster trial with their new owners,” Kyle said in an email. “That way we can monitor the human-animal connection and make sure that it's a perfect fit not only for the household but for the dog. If everything is good after a week, the adoption is finalized.”

Kyle noted that the SEK Humane Society is continuing to help the community during this difficult time by hosting a free pet food bank every Tuesday night from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to give out dog and cat food, kitty litter, and other pet supplies. Visit thesekhumanesociety.com for more information.