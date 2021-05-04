Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- Commissioner Tom Moody and County Counselor Jim Emerson were not in attendance, and as a result the remaining commissioners decided to table a couple of conversations including updated bid numbers for new trucks for the county.
- County Clerk Don Pyle presented the county clerk’s report for April 2021. Commissioners Bruce Blair and Jeremy Johnson unanimously approved the report.
- Blair announced that asphalt repairs would begin in residential areas of the county soon and noted that those residents affected will receive a letter in the mail. Additionally, Blair said he hoped updates regarding those projects could be posted to Facebook or even the county website.
- County Clerk Don Pyle announced that county departments should be receiving budget worksheets to fill out in the next couple of months for the upcoming budget year.
- Commissioner Jeremy Johnson announced that while a presentation regarding the childcare study performed by the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg will still be happening on May 14, Monica Murnan may no longer be able to attend.