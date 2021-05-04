Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
  1. Commissioner Tom Moody and County Counselor Jim Emerson were not in attendance, and as a result the remaining commissioners decided to table a couple of conversations including updated bid numbers for new trucks for the county.  
  2. County Clerk Don Pyle presented the county clerk’s report for April 2021. Commissioners Bruce Blair and Jeremy Johnson unanimously approved the report.  
  3. Blair announced that asphalt repairs would begin in residential areas of the county soon and noted that those residents affected will receive a letter in the mail. Additionally, Blair said he hoped updates regarding those projects could be posted to Facebook or even the county website.  
  4. County Clerk Don Pyle announced that county departments should be receiving budget worksheets to fill out in the next couple of months for the upcoming budget year.  
  5. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson announced that while a presentation regarding the childcare study performed by the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg will still be happening on May 14, Monica Murnan may no longer be able to attend.  