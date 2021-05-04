Juvenile driver collides with south Broadway Casey’s building

Staff Reports

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Casey’s on south Broadway got an unexpected visitor Monday afternoon when a 16-year-old drove a car through the front of the store.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Monday, May 3, officers from the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the Casey’s on south Broadway in relation to a motor accident, according to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a Honda Pilot driven by a 16-year-old had struck and entered the east side of the building, breaking the windows and causing “significant structural damage” according to the release.

“The Pilot had pulled up to the front (east) side of the building,” the press release said, “where it then jumped the curb at the walkway along the east side and then struck the building.”

According to the release, the car was able to be moved from the building with “its own power” and was not towed away from the scene.

Along with the juvenile, whose name is not being released to protect their privacy, there were also two other passengers in the car, Travis Tyler, 38, and Veda Tyler, 32, both of Pittsburg.

“Neither Mr., nor Mrs. Tyler reported any injuries,” the release said, “and there were no occupants in Casey’s who reported any injuries either.”

In addition to Pittsburg Police, the Pittsburg Fire Department, Crawford County EMS and inspectors from the City of Pittsburg’s Building Safety Division also responded to the scene.

The manager of the Casey’s did not wish to give a comment on the matter and did not provide any information on when, or if the store will be reopened.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700 or at their tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.