Pittsburg citywide job fair set for next Wednesday

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg and the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce have announced they will host a citywide job fair on Wednesday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St. in downtown Pittsburg.

Potential employers currently registered to attend include CDL Electric, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, the City of Pittsburg, Crawford County Mental Health, KansasWorks, Kendall Packaging, Masonite, Medicalodges, Midwest Minerals, O’Bryan Automotive Repair, Pitt Plastics, Ron’s Supermarket, Sanderson Pipe, and more.

For an updated list of companies attending and their available positions, visit pittsburgareachamber.com/jobfair/.

Local employers will be available to discuss open positions and interview candidates. Individuals are encouraged to apply for open positions prior to attending the event, but pre-application is not required. The event is free and open to everyone. Entry into the event will be through the south basement entrance to the auditorium off of 5th Street.

Businesses that have open positions available and would like to participate, please email bbenson@pittsburgareachamber.com. There is no charge for the event, however advance registration is required.