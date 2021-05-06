Independence bank robbery suspect arrested after chase

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The suspect in an Independence, Kansas bank robbery on Wednesday was arrested in rural Montgomery County later in the day after leading deputies on a chase north from the Oklahoma state line and through Coffeyville, according to authorities.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office noted in a press release that the Independence Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the initial investigation of the alleged robbery at Equity Bank in Independence, which reportedly occurred at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The initial investigation led to information on a robbery suspect and a suspect vehicle being identified. It wasn’t the FBI, though, but a Montgomery County deputy who spotted the suspect a few hours later, around 4 p.m., while assisting the South Coffeyville Police Department with an injury accident on US-169 at the Oklahoma state line. The suspect allegedly fled when the deputy attempted to stop him.

The suspect, Paul Gordon, 35, of Marshfield, Missouri, allegedly led deputies on a chase through residential streets in Coffeyville, then back onto northbound US-169, before losing control of his vehicle at County Road 3200 and US-169, a little short of halfway between Coffeyville and Independence.

Gordon then allegedly exited the vehicle and ran across a field before being taken into custody by Montgomery County deputies. He was transported to the county jail and booked on charges of aggravated bank robbery, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving.

“This investigation shows how great working relationships with area Law Enforcement agencies always end in success,” Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade said in a press release. “Today, the joint work between departments were able to get a very dangerous individual off the street.”

The release additionally noted that suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.