No injuries in McCune crash involving school bus

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Herbert Garrett of McCune backed out of his driveway Wednesday morning and into the passenger side of the school bus that was still parked outside after picking up his grandchildren, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Garrett, 57, who was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck, was apparently uninjured in the accident, which occurred at approximately 7:48 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 5th and Maple streets in McCune.

Although there were five passengers on the bus at the time, the KHP report indicates that neither they nor the bus driver, Benny Vernon of McCune, were apparently injured, and neither vehicle had to be towed. Both drivers had insurance and were wearing seat belts.