Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- County Health Director Teddi Van Kam gave the commission an update on COVID-19 in the county. She said the situation is significantly improving, with new cases this week as of Friday morning in the single digits for the first time in months.
- Girard Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Ripper addressed the commission to discuss Girard’s First Fridays in the square and other upcoming events.
- The commissioners, with the exception of Commissioner Tom Moody, who was not at the meeting, discussed their nuisance abatement efforts and the limits of their legal authority to do more.
- The commissioners discussed the county’s road maintenance trucks and supplies and how they should be distributed throughout the county.
- County Clerk Don Pyle, County Counselor Jim Emerson and the commissioners discussed the possibility of having to redraw commission district boundaries based on the results of the 2020 Census.