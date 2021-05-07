Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
  1. County Health Director Teddi Van Kam gave the commission an update on COVID-19 in the county. She said the situation is significantly improving, with new cases this week as of Friday morning in the single digits for the first time in months.
  2. Girard Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Ripper addressed the commission to discuss Girard’s First Fridays in the square and other upcoming events.
  3. The commissioners, with the exception of Commissioner Tom Moody, who was not at the meeting, discussed their nuisance abatement efforts and the limits of their legal authority to do more.
  4. The commissioners discussed the county’s road maintenance trucks and supplies and how they should be distributed throughout the county.
  5. County Clerk Don Pyle, County Counselor Jim Emerson and the commissioners discussed the possibility of having to redraw commission district boundaries based on the results of the 2020 Census.