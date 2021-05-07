SEK-CAP to stop accepting TBRA applicants

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

The Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP), one of the recipients of Tenant Based Rental Assistance grant funding, will not accept applications for the TBRA program after 4 p.m. Friday, May 14.

SEK-CAP has received enough eligible applications to meet its funding capacity for this grant year. The nonprofit organization will make another announcement when the application process and waiting list are reopened.

Grants are awarded through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation. The TBRA Program assists qualifying individuals and families with rental subsidies and/or security and utility deposits. The SEK-CAP TBRA Program funding is used specifically to address the housing needs of those who are homeless or about to become homeless in the SEK-CAP twelve-county southeast Kansas service area.

For more information about this program, visit sekcap.housingmanager.com or call 620-724-8204. The SEK-CAP TBRA Program is an Equal Housing Opportunity.