Bureau of Land Management to host wild horse and burro adoption in Girard

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will host a wild horse and burro adoption event in Girard on May 21 and 22, at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, the agency has announced.

The two-day event, featuring 80 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21. Adoptions will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22. Animals will be eligible for adoption and BLM staff onsite will have more information.

“As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal,” the BLM said in a press release. “This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Girard.”

The animals at the event will be adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources. The BLM adoption and sale program is essential for achieving these important goals, according to the BLM. Since 1973, the bureau has placed more than 240,000 animals in approved homes across the country.

BLM staff will approve applications onsite. To qualify to adopt, one must be at least 18 years old, with no record of animal abuse or violations of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses & Burros Act.

Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter. A six-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; five feet for yearlings; and four-and-a-half feet for burros.

All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors. BLM staff will be on hand to assist with the short application process.

The Crawford County Fairgrounds is located at 249 E. Hwy 47, Girard, Kansas. For more information, visit www.blm.gov or call the Wild Horse and Burro Information Call Center at 866-468-7826.