Pittsburg woman injured in crash Friday

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

Correction: An earlier version of this article included multiple errors. The accident occurred on the US-69 bypass, not on Broadway in Pittsburg, and the driver who was injured was at fault in the accident according to the KHP.

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries when she failed to yield before attempting to make a left turn across Highway 69 on Friday afternoon.

Ruby Aros Gibbs, 63, of Pittsburg, had been traveling southbound on the US-69 bypass and failed to yield before turning left to head east on 20th Street. Chelsey Lompe, 28, of Parsons, was traveling northbound on US-69 in a 2007 Nissan Xterra, and hit the passenger side of Gibbs’s 2019 Dodge Journey, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m.

Gibbs, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP report. Lompe was wearing her seat belt and was apparently uninjured in the crash.