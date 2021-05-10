PSU to host drone workshops this summer

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

On July 17, a drone workshop open to anyone will be held at Pittsburg State University in the Overman Student Center.

It will cost $60 and will cover the basics, including drone photography, videography, safe flying practices, and regulations.

It will be taught by Jason Ward and Rob Freeman, who have been drone operators for several years.

From July 6 to July 22, an FAA Part 107 Exam Prep workshop for drone owners will be taught virtually by Wayne Bailey, an FAA-certified drone pilot who has 45 years of experience in emergency services.

The class will meet online from 8 a.m. to noon CST each day on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $528.

To learn more or register for either workshop, which are being coordinated by the Kansas Center for Career & Technical Education, visit kccte.pittstate.edu/workshop/.