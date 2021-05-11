City of Pittsburg to turn 145 years old

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — On May 20, 2021 the City of Pittsburg turns 145 years old. In anticipation of this year’s event, the Downtown Advisory Board is planning a week-long celebration and has a goal of collecting 145 gifts for children in the community.

Starting on May 17, community members can drop off gifts at Audacious Boutique or Sonder & Co. to be given to children in need in the Pittsburg community. Gifts will be given to local nonprofits Fostering Connections and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Gifts given to Fostering Connections will be given as birthday gifts to children in foster care while gifts given to Big Brothers Big Sisters will go to providing match activities for participating Big/Little matches.

To increase the incentive, when one brings in a gift for Pittsburg’s Birthday they will be given a card that entitles them to various discounts around town all week. Discounts are limited to one use per business during the week.

Businesses that are interested in participating can complete the following form to be included: https://forms.gle/pBzDZ2F85SCjDMhB8

More information on the event can be found on the Downtown Pittsburg Facebook page.

Pittsburg Children’s Wish List: