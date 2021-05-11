Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Brooke Powell, executive director of Safehouse Crisis Center, presented the organization’s Emergency Solutions Grant application for its emergency shelter, which the commission approved.
- County Counselor Jim Emerson discussed the county’s application for funding through the American Rescue Act.
- Following up on a discussion from a commission meeting in late April, Emerson and the commissioners again discussed the possibility of establishing a land bank for the county, but did not take any action.
- The commissioners discussed road maintenance and equipment and agreed to have a work session with the county’s road foremen at 9 a.m. Friday.
- Commissioner Jeremy Johnson told the other commissioners that he will be having a meeting Friday with county officials and representatives from the nonprofit Sunflower Foundation, among others, to discuss the possibility of conducting a grant-funded health system assessment for the county.