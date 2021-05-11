Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
  1. Brooke Powell, executive director of Safehouse Crisis Center, presented the organization’s Emergency Solutions Grant application for its emergency shelter, which the commission approved. 
  2. County Counselor Jim Emerson discussed the county’s application for funding through the American Rescue Act. 
  3. Following up on a discussion from a commission meeting in late April, Emerson and the commissioners again discussed the possibility of establishing a land bank for the county, but did not take any action. 
  4. The commissioners discussed road maintenance and equipment and agreed to have a work session with the county’s road foremen at 9 a.m. Friday. 
  5. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson told the other commissioners that he will be having a meeting Friday with county officials and representatives from the nonprofit Sunflower Foundation, among others, to discuss the possibility of conducting a grant-funded health system assessment for the county. 