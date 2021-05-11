Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg school board meeting
Staff Reports
news@morningsun.net
- The board honored six district retirees at the board meeting. The retirees are: Terry Smith, Pittsburg Community Middle School’s (PCMS) Principal who is retiring after 32 years in education; Dan Moss, a social studies teacher at PCMS, who is retiring after 28 years in education; Karen Curran, a science teacher at Pittsburg High School (PHS), who is retiring after 31 years in education; Benny Bernhardt, the driver’s ed teacher at PHS, who is retiring after 39 years in education; Karen Odgers, a secretary at PHS, who is retiring after 20 years in education; and Linda Jaynes, a secretary for the district, who is retiring after 20 years in education.
- Chief Operating Officer Tom Stegman discussed with the board potential logistical issues the Four State Farm Show poses in terms of road closures that could affect student pick up and drop off, as well as how it could affect other projects in the works—such as roofing and painting—as school comes to an end.
- The board unanimously approved a bid from CDW-G, LLC for a new computer lab at the middle school. The new lab will allow the district to offer coding classes, which was not possible without the new technology.
- Superintendent Richard Proffitt told the board that funding per student will go up next year thanks to the Kansas Legislature's decision last week to fully fund the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling on the Gannon case, which requires that education funding go up a certain amount each year for the foreseeable future. According to Proffitt, state funding per pupil will increase from $4,569 this year to $4,706 for the next school year.
- The board thanked the city, in particular Commissioner Dawn McNay, for the banners scattered across downtown thanking the teachers and staff of USD 250 during Teacher Appreciation Week last week.