CHCSEK to move Pittsburg COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — As the demand for COVID-19 vaccines begins to decrease, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is closing its vaccination center at 924 N. Broadway on May 14 and moving all Pittsburg vaccinations to the clinic at 3011 N. Michigan, CHCSEK announced Wednesday.

Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. Vaccine recipients can still schedule an appointment, but they are no longer required. COVID-19 vaccinations are also now available on a walk-in basis at all regional CHCSEK clinics, according to Executive Vice President Jason Wesco.

“We continue to adapt in ways to help members of the community protect themselves against COVID-19 by allowing all eligible persons the convenience of walking into any of our clinics to receive their immunization without needing to schedule an appointment in advance,” he said in a press release.

If preferred, individuals can request a vaccine appointment on the CHCSEK website chcsek.org. Click the COVID Vaccine Request button. After selecting the "first dose" button, there is an option to select the preferred vaccine. CHCSEK representatives will contact the recipients to schedule a date for the vaccine.

For those without web access, the health center has a toll-free number, 866-888-8650 and a second number for Spanish-speakers 620-240-8940 to make vaccination appointments. As with all COVID-19 vaccines, there is no out-of-pocket cost to vaccine recipients, the release said.