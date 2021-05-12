Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Local resident Joella Skyles spoke during public input, asking the city to install cameras near schools to monitor traffic and enforce the speed limit. Another resident, Keith Kloster, also spoke during public input about cameras, but rather than wanting more of them, Kloster said he had privacy concerns about a camera the city installed outside his house. City officials discussed both issues later in the meeting. They said the camera outside Kloster’s house was not turned on and would be removed.
- The commission approved a staff recommendation to enter into an agreement with Logic Compensation Group, LLC, for a $48,000 Compensation and Benefits Study to compare city employee salary ranges and benefits with those offered by other employers in the private and public sector in the four-state region.
- The commission approved awarding the bid for the demolition and removal of the dilapidated structure at 525 S. Broadway to Randy Vilela, based on his low bid of $14,710, with the demolition to begin after the city receives environmental assessment results at some point within the next week.
- The commission approved waiving the city’s bid policy to purchase a Case 590 Super N Backhoe for the city’s water distribution department for $128,283.23 through the National Lease Purchasing Contract with Sourcewell, utilizing planned funds in the Water Distribution Operating Budget.
- After presenting the quarterly economic development report, Economic Development Director Blake Benson made announcements including that the new Dairy Queen is expected to be completed and open by late June, and that Jim’s Steak House has been sold. While he couldn’t disclose details about future plans for Jim’s Steak House, the business will remain a restaurant, Benson said.