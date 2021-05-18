Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- Council members LaDonna Pyle and Lynn Grant were not at the meeting.
- At the start of the meeting Councilmember David Hogard made a motion, which Councilmember Marc McCully seconded and the council unanimously approved, to amend the agenda to add an item for approval of a cereal malt beverage license for the American Legion at the Frontenac Senior Citizens Center as well as a 15-minute executive session under attorney-client privilege to discuss a city planning contractual agreement.
- Members of the public who spoke during citizens’ comments included Tim Lewellyn of Short's Trash Service, who discussed the upcoming city cleanup, and Seth Nutt, who asked the council to approve two resolutions on the meeting agenda related to Frontenac Mining Days. The council approved both resolutions.
- The council unanimously approved changes to the city’s Charter Ordinance 5 following discussions at recent meetings.
- City staff and council members discussed street repair and improvement work planned as part of the 2021 Street Paving Project, and the council unanimously approved putting the project out for bid.