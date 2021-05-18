Little Balkans Days photo contest goes digital

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Little Balkans Days Festival is seeking entries for one of its most popular events: the photo contest. To encourage as many entries as possible, this year's competition is a digital photo contest. All shared photos will be displayed at LittleBalkansFestival.com and Facebook.com/LittleBalkansDays.

There are a variety of categories with cash prizes given. Visit the Facebook page or website for the complete list of rules. Photos can be submitted via email at LBDPhotoContest2021@gmail.com from June 1 to August 25, 2021. Submitted photos will be posted with judging to be held Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Winning photos will be displayed at the Beverly Corcoran Gallery inside the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium the week of Little Balkans Days, August 30 through September 4, 2021.