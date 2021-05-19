PPD to participate in ‘Click It or Ticket’

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department has announced it will participate in the 2021 Kansas Click It Or Ticket campaign from May 21 through May 31.

“Our department will be joining 180 other Kansas law enforcement agencies in aggressively enforcing occupant restraint laws,” the PPD said in a press release. “Travelers in the Pittsburg city limits can expect increased police presence on city streets.”

Click It or Ticket aims to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries to drivers and passengers that occur as a result of their failure to wear seatbelts. About 345 people are involved in 170 traffic accidents daily in Kansas, according to the release. Half of all fatalities occur among those not wearing a seatbelt, and only 7 percent of those who don’t wear seatbelts are likely to escape a crash uninjured.

In addition to requiring vehicle occupants to wear seatbelts, Kansas law also prohibits persons under 14 years of age from riding in any part of a vehicle not intended for carrying passengers, such as a pickup truck bed, the release notes.

“First, I want to thank the drivers that take their safety seriously and buckle up every trip,” Police Chief Brent Narges said in the release, adding that the PPD “is committed to aggressively ticketing violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws, as well as other traffic infractions, which make the need for occupant restraint so necessary.”

