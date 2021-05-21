Five things to know from Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
- Officials from the county health department told the commission that while the county had offered, those that are running the Four State Farm Show happening this weekend declined to have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up on-site.
- Crawford County Mental Health Center Executive Administrator Michael Ehling presented to the commission a report on activities of the Community Mental Health Center of Crawford County for 2020. In addition, he also announced that the mental health center had received a donation of $100,000 for the county’s addiction treatment center. However, during the presentation, Commissioner Jeremy Johnson expressed concerns about the Community Mental Health Center’s budget and asked them to prepare an additional presentation only focused on its finances.
- The commissioners approved signing a letter of support for a grant for the SEK Recycling Center. Johnson said the grant will go towards replacing the organization’s current forklift.
- The commission announced that budget work sessions for the next fiscal year will begin at 8:30 a.m. on May 25.
- The commission had a 15-minute executive session to discuss the county’s landfill agreement. No motions or actions were taken following the session.