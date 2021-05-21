PSU Center for READing to host ‘Secret Codes’ camp

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — From June 7 through July 30, the Center for READing at Pittsburg State University will host “Secret Codes Camp,” which aims to assist beginning and struggling readers. The “READ” in the Center for READing’s name stands for Research, Evaluation and Awareness of Dyslexia.

“The Secret Codes curriculum uses cutting edge science to teach beginning reading skills and was developed to prevent reading failure,” according to the Center for READing website. “The camp will be open to all children who want to get a jump start learning to read or who are struggling to learn to read. The Secret Codes Camp is open to all children.”

Class sessions are Monday through Thursday. Friday sessions are open for students who have missed classes due to vacations or other activities and need to catch up. The Secret Codes curriculum is a year-long curriculum. Students will be receiving half of the curriculum during Secret Codes Camp.

Total cost to attend the camp is $450 per student, including $100 for materials and $350 tuition. For those who qualify, four weekly installments of $112.50 can be made on May 31, June 7, June 14, and June 21. Otherwise, tuition and material fees must be paid in full by May 31.

To participate in the Secret Codes Camp, each student will need access to the Internet along with a webcam. The Secret Codes Camp will be delivered through Zoom. Visit pittstate.edu/reading for more information.