Five things to know from Tuesday’s Crawford County Commission meeting
Staff Reports
jmeier@morningsun.net
- The commission approved an asphalt contract between the county and Heckert Construction Co. The contract was approved unanimously.
- Upon the recommendation of County Counselor Jim Emmerson, the commissioners approved the reappointment of Vanessa De Luna to the Juvenile Advisory Board.
- County Counselor Jim Emmerson presented a rough draft of a new amended Authorization Payroll Change Form and policy for the commission to consider. The commissioners did not take any action in regard to the proposal at the meeting, opting to take time to read through and consider the entirety of the proposal.
- County Clerk Don Pyle reminded the commission that Work Sessions regarding the upcoming year's budget are set to begin on Friday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
- The commissioners announced that their Tuesday, June 1 meeting will be canceled due to Memorial Day weekend.