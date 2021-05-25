Two inmates escape from Cherokee County Jail

Staff Reports

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two inmates escaped from the Cherokee County Jail in Columbus late Monday night officials said.

Michael Wayne Martslof and Mark Gerald Hopkins II are said to have escaped around 11 p.m. and are to be considered “armed and dangerous” according to the authorities.

Officials suspect the pair may be in a 2008 White Honda Accord with Missouri plates reading LG2X0F, which “fled from local law enforcement near the jail around 3:19 a.m.”

Officials also note that both men have extensive tattoos throughout their bodies.

Prior to their escape Martslof and Hopkins had been in the Cherokee County Jail since the summer of 2020.

Martslof was arrested for drug-related crimes including possession of opiates/opium, theft of property/services, felony possession of certain hallucinogenic drugs, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Martslof was being held with a $10,000 bond.

Hopkins was arrested and being held for the trial of a double homicide. His arresting charges included capital murder for more than one victim, battery or causing bodily harm and probation violations. Hopkins was being held without bond.

Authorities urge anyone with information or knowledge of their whereabouts to proceed with caution and immediately contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 429-3992 or dial 911.