Cherokee County fugitives captured

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf, who both escaped from the Cherokee County Jail Monday night, have been apprehended officials announced Friday.

According to a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office release, the suspects were apprehended in Ottawa County, Oklahoma after a massive manhunt.

Hopkins, who was being held on Capital Murder charges stemming from a June 2019 double homicide near Scammon, and Martsolf, who was being held on felony narcotics charges, now face additional charges of Aggravated Escape from Custody according to the authorities.

"I can't commend enough, the incredible work by local law enforcement agencies, the Tri-State Major Case Squad, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Oklahoma, and Missouri Highway Patrols, the United States Marshal's Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the non-stop effort to capture these two fugitives this week," said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Tasha Young, 26, of Weir, was also arrested following a Thursday morning search warrant, for her alleged role in the escape. She is being held without bond on allegations of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Escape, Aiding and Abetting and Obstructing Justice.