CFSEK announces grant applications available

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

As the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas celebrates its 20th Anniversary, the organization has announced that the General Funds Grant application is available now and will remain open until Wednesday, June 30.

The application may be found on the CFSEK website at http://www.southeastkansas.org/page.cfm/for-grantseekers/grant-cycle.

The mission of CFSEK is to serve the Southeast Kansas region by encouraging charitable giving benefiting the common good and quality of life. In 2021, $145,000 will be available, including $88,348 for Youth Activities, $56,652 for Basic Human Needs.

In 2020, the Community Foundation awarded $141,300 to 44 recipients through its General Funds Grant cycle. Awards averaged $3,170 and ranged from $700 to $8,022. Projects in Bourbon, Cherokee, Coffey, Crawford, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, and Wilson counties received funding.

Email applications are preferred. Please send to sherri.stephens@southeastkansas.org.

If submitting by mail, please mail to: Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas, P.O. Box 1448, Pittsburg, KS 66762. If hand delivering, please place in the drop box outside the CFSEK office, lower level: 100 S. Broadway, Suite 100, Pittsburg.

Please read and follow instructions carefully. CFSEK is happy to help with any questions applicants may have as they prepare their proposals.