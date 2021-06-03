Pittsburg Noon Rotary to host ‘Women Are Champions’ event

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Noon Rotary Club will host an event later this month that aims to provide a space to network, meet new people, and get inspired after a year of uncertainty.

The event is called Women Are Champions and will feature Dani Welniak, the sports director for KCTV5 in Kansas City and host of The Locker Room Show for KSMO, who will give her talk Faith, Family and Football.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 in the Corral at Kansas Crossing Casino. It is open to the public, but tickets are required and attendees must RSVP by June 7.

Tickets range from $5 to $15. For more information about this event or to buy tickets, visit the Pittsburg Noon Rotary Club Facebook page or Eventbrite.com.