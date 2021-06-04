Auditions for PCT’s Xanadu begin June 7

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Auditions for Xanadu, the hilarious, roller skating musical adventure about following your dreams, start Monday, June 7.

Pittsburg Community Theater will host auditions at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8 at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center.

Those who were cast in the 2020 Xanadu, which was canceled because of pandemic, will not need to re-audition for the 2021 Xanadu, but are welcome to do so.

They are also welcome to audition for a role other than their current role. People who were scripted to be tech staff for 2020 Xanadu may continue as tech staff for the 2021 Xanadu or can audition for a stage role.

Those who are unable to make these auditions are asked to let the director, MJ Harper, know as soon as possible via email at maryjo.harper@usd234.org.

The long-awaited show will premiere on Thursday, July 30 (evening), Saturday, July 31 (matinee and evening) and Sunday, August 1 (matinee). Exact times are to be determined.

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco. But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.