Crawford County candidates file for election

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The filing deadline for candidates running in the 2021 election passed this week, meaning Crawford County voters can now get an idea of whose names they’ll have to pick from on the November ballot.

In Pittsburg, city commission candidates include sitting commissioners Dawn McNay and Larry Fields, along with several new contenders, including Stuart Hite, Shawn Naccarato, Matt O’Malley, Zach Sachs, and F. Ronald Seglie. Candidates running for USD 250 school board seats include Joe Kennedy, Amber Madl, Ed McKechnie and Micky Painter.

Mickey J. Pyle and Aaron Kravitz are running for Girard mayor, while Lanessa Arthur-Westervelt, Sheldon DeLange and William R. Huston are running for council seats. Henry Ashbacher, Aaron Coester, Patricia “Peggy” Marshall, Kelly Peak and Corey Rader are running for USD 248 Girard school board seats.

In Frontenac, David Fornelli is running unopposed for re-election as mayor, and incumbent council members Marc McCully, Pat Clinton and Lynn Grant are also running for re-election. The one candidate running for Frontenac City Council who is not an incumbent is Bob Kunshek, running in Ward 2. Heather Eckstein, Matthew A. Frankenbery, Tara Grassie, Stephen Hipfl, Kyle Kotzman, Scott Kunshek and Lisa Lusker are running for USD 249 school board seats.

Roy Allen, Rock A. Anderson and Melesia “Lissa” Rhodes are all running for mayor of Arma. Mary Lou Peace, Howard W. Camp Jr. And Travis E. Wood are running for city council. Evan Winder, Gary Lofts, Deborah Russell, and Matthew A. Zamora are running for USD 246 Northeast school board seats.

Dale Thompson is running unopposed for Cherokee mayor. Robert M. Milford and Dustin Wheeler are running for city council. Ronald W. Yancey, Trista L. Shuster and Jessica Wells are running for USD 247 Southeast school board seats.

Bobby Clark and Nicklaus Napier are both running for mayor of McCune, while Deanna Hinderliter, Wendy Markley and Dianne Mitchell are running for city council. In Mulberry, Hallace “Pete” Willey is running unopposed for mayor, Brenda Howard is running for treasurer, and Harlene Bailey, Tim R. Buche, Larry Johnson and Darvin E. Weaver are running for city council.

Donald Bright, Donald E. Cooper, Curtis DeMaranville, and Kevin Murphy are running for Arcadia City Council. There were no filings for elected positions in Hepler or Walnut.

Joshua L. Jagels and Deborah Russell are running for the Wildcat Extension District 14 board and Todd Ferguson, Nancy George and Henry M. Smith III are running for Hospital District #1 Board of Trustees.

The Morning Sun will continue to report on local elections in Crawford County over the coming months.