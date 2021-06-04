Downtown Advisory Board plans for 620 Day

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Downtown Advisory Board (DAB) is gearing up for its third annual 620 Day celebration from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20. The DAB plans to shut down Broadway from 4th Street to 6th Street to accommodate event activities.

Live music, local vendors, and food trucks are just a few of the offerings this event has planned. The DAB is currently seeking local vendors and businesses to sign up to participate.

If you or someone you know makes or sells goods they are welcome to register for no fee. Food vendors are required to submit a $50 deposit that will be returned when they arrive at the event.

All vendors and businesses must be registered to participate no later than June 15 at noon. Visit pittks.org/620-day-celebration/ for more information or to register.