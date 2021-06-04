5 Things to Know: Crawford County Commission
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- County Health Director Teddi Van Kam gave the commissioners an update on the COVID-19 situation in the county, which continues to be manageable and much improved from a few months ago. Van Kam and the commissioners agreed that as long as the situation doesn’t get significantly worse again, the health department can shift from giving the commission weekly updates on COVID-19 to every two weeks.
- Mark Lehman, chairman of the Crawford County Conservation District Board of Supervisors, addressed the commission to discuss the conservation district budget.
- County Clerk Don Pyle presented a tax roll correction, which the commission approved, as well as the clerk’s report for May.
- Commissioner Bruce Blair discussed a wheel loader that the county needs to replace and also requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters regarding part-time wages. Commissioner Tom Moody said he wanted to discuss related matters and asked to extend the executive session to 15 minutes.
- County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the county surveyor's office and also discussed COVID-19 relief funding that will soon be available to cities and other local government entities through the American Rescue Plan.