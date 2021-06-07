SEK Humane Society to host volunteer day

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Humane Society is planning a volunteer day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 during which interested community members will have several options for volunteering opportunities to choose from.

From 11 a.m. to noon, volunteers will paint inside areas of the SEK Humane Society’s shelter building. From noon to 1 p.m. volunteers will be gardening and planting trees, and from 1 to 2 p.m. they will be updating the shelter’s dog park. From 2 to 3 p.m. volunteers will work on housekeeping at the shelter.

Volunteers under the age of 18 must have a legal guardian on site. Water and snacks will be available for all volunteers. For more information, call the SEK Humane Society at 620-232-1840.