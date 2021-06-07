Southeast District FFA members receive state FFA degree
MANHATTAN, Kan. — A total of 37 students from the Southeast FFA District were awarded their State FFA Degree during the virtual 93rd Kansas FFA Convention, June 2 to 4, 2021.
The state degree is the highest honor the Kansas FFA Association can bestow upon its members. Members awarded their degree and their respective FFA chapters from the southeast district are:
- Chetopa — Amber Ross
- Coffeyville — Ani Rexwinkle
- Columbus — Jade Ohmart, Tucker Peine, Emily Welch
- Erie — Hannah Van Cleave
- Eureka — Dalten Grabast
- Fort Scott — Miranda Arndt, Amanda Emmerson, Dylan Hazelbaker, Elli Milburn, Brooklyn Pruitt, Bailye Whitehead, Sierra Wright
- Fredonia — Camden Hobbs
- Girard — Hunter Bennett, Jaycie Braman, Kadie Pouche, Broc Scales
- Iola — Jenna Curry, Chloe Sell, Henry Wicoff
- Labette County — Noah Grady
- Riverton — Natalie Chapman, Hayden Endicott, Joseph Goodwin, Dusti Henderson, Coulter Huddleston, Grace Hunley, Derek Larison, Victoria Willoughby
- Uniontown — Kristy Beene, Gwen Fry
- Yates Center — Chayse Hobbs, Hannah Jones, Taven Smoot, Anna Westerman
Each state degree recipient receives a state degree charm — a symbol of the member’s growth and development — sponsored by Kansas Electric Cooperatives and Sunbelt Solomon Solutions.
The Kansas FFA Association is a statewide organization of 9,700 agricultural education students in 220 chapters in every corner of Kansas. It is part of the National FFA Organization, a national youth organization of 760,113 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture with 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Visit www.ksffa.org for more information.