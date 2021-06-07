Southeast District FFA members receive state FFA degree

Special to the Morning Sun / news@morningsun.net

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A total of 37 students from the Southeast FFA District were awarded their State FFA Degree during the virtual 93rd Kansas FFA Convention, June 2 to 4, 2021.

The state degree is the highest honor the Kansas FFA Association can bestow upon its members. Members awarded their degree and their respective FFA chapters from the southeast district are:

Chetopa — Amber Ross

Coffeyville — Ani Rexwinkle

Columbus — Jade Ohmart, Tucker Peine, Emily Welch

Erie — Hannah Van Cleave

Eureka — Dalten Grabast

Fort Scott — Miranda Arndt, Amanda Emmerson, Dylan Hazelbaker, Elli Milburn, Brooklyn Pruitt, Bailye Whitehead, Sierra Wright

Fredonia — Camden Hobbs

Girard — Hunter Bennett, Jaycie Braman, Kadie Pouche, Broc Scales

Iola — Jenna Curry, Chloe Sell, Henry Wicoff

Labette County — Noah Grady

Riverton — Natalie Chapman, Hayden Endicott, Joseph Goodwin, Dusti Henderson, Coulter Huddleston, Grace Hunley, Derek Larison, Victoria Willoughby

Uniontown — Kristy Beene, Gwen Fry

Yates Center — Chayse Hobbs, Hannah Jones, Taven Smoot, Anna Westerman

Each state degree recipient receives a state degree charm — a symbol of the member’s growth and development — sponsored by Kansas Electric Cooperatives and Sunbelt Solomon Solutions.

The Kansas FFA Association is a statewide organization of 9,700 agricultural education students in 220 chapters in every corner of Kansas. It is part of the National FFA Organization, a national youth organization of 760,113 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture with 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Visit www.ksffa.org for more information.