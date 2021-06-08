Five things to know from this week’s Frontenac City Council meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- The council approved the low bid from APAC-Central, Inc. of Springfield, Missouri for the city’s 2021 street paving.
- The council had a 20-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to engineering agreements. Following the executive session, the council approved two agreements with Kramer Engineering: one for extension of services on US-160 highway near North County Road, and one for extension of utilities for potential future city expansion. The council additionally approved a change order for the city’s 2019 wastewater treatment study and evaluation, which was also done by Kramer Engineering.
- The council had a second executive session, which was for 15 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the police department. Following the executive session, the council approved motions to give the police chief authority to hire fully-certified officers on a part-time basis, to open a part-time administrative assistant position at the police department, and to hire Justin Barnett as a part-time police dispatcher.
- Fire Chief Jim Long told the council that the fire department was going to be bringing its new ladder truck to Olathe on Tuesday for repairs, which should all be covered under warranty, and the truck should be back by the end of the week.
- In his report to the council, City Administrator John Zafuta thanked the organizers of Frontenac Mining Days, said work will soon begin on digging the city’s new well, and noted that the city has acquired a sufficient supply of chlorine for the pool after recently suffering a shortage.