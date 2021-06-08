KDOT to begin resurfacing K-103 next week

Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has announced it expects to begin a resurfacing project on K-103, which runs through Weir between highways K-7 and US-69, the week of June 14. The project area covers the entire route, starting at the K-7 junction and continuing east to US-69.

Project activity includes a mill and overlay, according to a KDOT press release. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide one-lane traffic through the work zone; expect delays of 15 minutes or less on days when the project is active.

KDOT awarded the construction contract of $718,523 to Apac-Central, Inc., of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Weather permitting, the project should be finished by late June. Those with questions about the project may contact KDOT Construction Engineer Kyler Farmer, (620) 308-7617, or Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen, (620) 902-6433.