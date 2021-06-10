Five things to know from this week’s Pittsburg City Commission meeting
Staff Reports / news@morningsun.net
- The commission approved a recommendation of the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals to approve the final plat submitted by E & J Investments of Pittsburg for the property located on the north side of the 1900 Block of East Centennial (Wellington Springs).
- The commission approved partial release of mortgage documents and waivers of right of repurchase for two lots in the Silverback Landing housing development, as Arvest Bank, the primary lender for the project, took first position on the loan, with the city securing a second position on the property until the loan is repaid in December 2023.
- The commission approved a staff recommendation to enter into an agreement with ConvergeOne for services totaling $32,563 to prepare and install equipment to establish a secure, remote disaster recovery site, and payments totaling $196,554 for hardware, software and maintenance for four years. Deputy City Manager Jay Byers said the purpose of the recommendation was to further protect city infrastructure from cyberattacks.
- Parks and Recreation Director Kim Vogel announced that the city will be having its Fourth of July celebration and fireworks this year after cancelling them last year. Angela Meyer, chair of the Little Balkans Days Festival Committee, also gave the commission an update on plans for Little Balkans Days.
- Economic Development Director Blake Benson and Director of Human Resources Michelle Ducre gave the commission an update on the city’s recent job fair, saying it was well received by participating businesses and the city may consider hosting job fairs on a more regular basis in the future.