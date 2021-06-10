Pittsburg Business Expo returns Friday and Saturday after more than a year

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Business Expo is set to run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Meadowbrook Mall.

Unlike many other annual events, the Business Expo was not cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns — because it took place, as it usually does, in February. With the pandemic still preventing most large events this February, instead of cancelling this year’s event, the Chamber decided to postpone it until June.

More than two dozen businesses will showcase a wide range of products and services at the expo. Industries represented include healthcare, media, home maintenance, retail, and more. The two-day event is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees.

“The purpose of the Chamber is to create a culture that fosters business and community growth,” Julie Reams, membership and special events director for the Chamber, said in a press release. “The annual business expo is one of the purest forms of accomplishing that goal; the expo provides a perfect opportunity for businesses to connect with community members and other businesses.”

The expo will start at 8 a.m. Friday with a Chamber Coffee hosted by Custom Awards, Inc. Prior to the coffee, a panel of judges will survey businesses’ booths, and awards will be presented in three categories: “Best Use of Theme,” “Best Use of Product,” and “Best in Show.” Attendees who visit every booth will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a $100 Chamber Community Gift Certificate.